Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $552,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,748,000 after buying an additional 935,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,102,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,204,000 after buying an additional 204,163 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after buying an additional 656,156 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,755,000 after buying an additional 116,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Crown stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

