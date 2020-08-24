D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Motco raised its holdings in Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $147.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

