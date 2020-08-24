Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 119.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 813,642 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Anthem by 42.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $284.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.80 and a 200 day moving average of $266.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

