Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.07% of InterDigital Wireless worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 235,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $67.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

In other news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

