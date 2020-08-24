CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter valued at $310,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 31.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.88.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.