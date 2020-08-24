Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Receives $50.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,366.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,250 shares of company stock worth $4,427,550. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

