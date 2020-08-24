Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,069 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $64.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

