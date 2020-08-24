D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,894 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 124.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $124.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $136.80.

