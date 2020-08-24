Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 730,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,822,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT opened at $96.37 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.