D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.99 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $93.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

