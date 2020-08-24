D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 20,296 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,296 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 95.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG stock opened at $170.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.94. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total value of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.