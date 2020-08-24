D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 63.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $87.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

