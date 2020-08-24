D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

