Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Receives $7.01 Average PT from Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 78,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $7,721,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 99.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 906,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 452,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

WLL opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

