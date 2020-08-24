Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $286,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,588,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $68.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

