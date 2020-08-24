Amalgamated Bank Has $1.25 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $102.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

