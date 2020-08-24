Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $95.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.56. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

