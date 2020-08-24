Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $135.81 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

