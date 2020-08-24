Amalgamated Bank Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 9,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,181 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $269.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

