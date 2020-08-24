Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after buying an additional 3,886,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after buying an additional 4,400,639 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,306,000 after buying an additional 443,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,580,000 after buying an additional 885,854 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CSX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,814,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after buying an additional 73,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,336 shares of company stock worth $7,596,716. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

