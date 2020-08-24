Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 451 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

