Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $1,606,050. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

