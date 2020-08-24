Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 63,437 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.7826 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.