Amalgamated Bank Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,577.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,019 shares of company stock worth $3,231,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.43.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $128.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

