BRP’s (DOOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. BidaskClub lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 3.50.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BRP by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.