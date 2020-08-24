Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,107 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $66,572,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $52,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,462,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,304,000 after buying an additional 1,247,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $30,907,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $48.91 on Monday. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,351,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $634,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,338,116 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

