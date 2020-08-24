Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Ontrak has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $79.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

