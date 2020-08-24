Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
Ontrak has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $79.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.