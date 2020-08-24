Deutsche Bank Raises Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $225.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCU. BidaskClub cut Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $210.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $229.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 440,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,528,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,820 shares of company stock worth $34,901,675 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Docusign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after buying an additional 212,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

