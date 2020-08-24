Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $208.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $226.89. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,961,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $554,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

