Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $283.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $274.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.15.

VRTX stock opened at $271.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

