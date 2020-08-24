Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Torm’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Torm has a payout ratio of 75.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Torm alerts:

TRMD opened at $8.20 on Monday. Torm has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $609.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -413.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMD shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Torm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Torm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

About Torm

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Torm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.