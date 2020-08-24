Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Torm’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Torm has a payout ratio of 75.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

TRMD opened at $8.20 on Monday. Torm has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $609.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -413.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMD shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Torm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Torm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

About Torm

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Torm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Okta
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Okta
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Target Raised to $283.00
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Target Raised to $283.00
Torm PLC Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share
Torm PLC Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share
Bayer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Bayer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto a GBX 4,500 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto a GBX 4,500 Price Target
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner Reit a €11.00 Price Target
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner Reit a €11.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report