Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.44 ($98.16).

Bayer stock opened at €56.33 ($66.27) on Monday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

