UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.83) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.06) to GBX 5,000 ($65.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.91) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,200 ($67.98) to GBX 5,400 ($70.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.98) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,683.08 ($61.22).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) on Monday, hitting GBX 4,686 ($61.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,720.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,156.93. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,152 ($67.36). The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($57.16), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($761,570.51).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.