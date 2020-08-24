Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) a €11.00 Price Target

Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Hamborner Reit stock opened at €8.72 ($10.25) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. Hamborner Reit has a 12-month low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 12-month high of €9.55 ($11.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $694.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.67.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

