Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) a €11.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Hamborner Reit stock opened at €8.72 ($10.25) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. Hamborner Reit has a 12-month low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 12-month high of €9.55 ($11.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $694.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.67.

About Hamborner Reit

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Okta
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Okta
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Target Raised to $283.00
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Target Raised to $283.00
Torm PLC Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share
Torm PLC Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share
Bayer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Bayer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto a GBX 4,500 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto a GBX 4,500 Price Target
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner Reit a €11.00 Price Target
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner Reit a €11.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report