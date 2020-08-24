Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAYN. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.44 ($98.16).

Bayer stock opened at €56.33 ($66.27) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €60.45 and a 200-day moving average of €62.12. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Okta
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Okta
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Target Raised to $283.00
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Target Raised to $283.00
Torm PLC Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share
Torm PLC Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share
Bayer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Bayer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto a GBX 4,500 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto a GBX 4,500 Price Target
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner Reit a €11.00 Price Target
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner Reit a €11.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report