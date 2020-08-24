Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAYN. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.44 ($98.16).

Bayer stock opened at €56.33 ($66.27) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €60.45 and a 200-day moving average of €62.12. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

