Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €40.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) received a €40.60 ($47.76) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.60% from the company’s previous close.

DBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of DBAN stock opened at €30.85 ($36.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 10.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.53. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52-week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 52-week high of €42.50 ($50.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $464.11 million and a PE ratio of 53.93.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

