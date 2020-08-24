Warburg Research Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RTL. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.83 ($45.69).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Analyst Recommendations for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Okta
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Okta
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Target Raised to $283.00
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Target Raised to $283.00
Torm PLC Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share
Torm PLC Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share
Bayer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Bayer Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto a GBX 4,500 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto a GBX 4,500 Price Target
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner Reit a €11.00 Price Target
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner Reit a €11.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report