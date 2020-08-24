Warburg Research Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RTL. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.83 ($45.69).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.