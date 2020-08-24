Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.92% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($26.33) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.03 ($27.10).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA CS opened at €17.21 ($20.24) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.68. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.