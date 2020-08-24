Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €155.00 ($182.35) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bechtle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €145.70 ($171.41).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €163.30 ($192.12) on Monday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52-week high of €171.70 ($202.00). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €164.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €142.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.