Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €30.85 ($36.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $464.11 million and a P/E ratio of 53.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.53. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12-month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12-month high of €42.50 ($50.00).

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

