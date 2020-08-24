Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €27.20 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €27.20 ($32.00) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARL. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.34 ($25.10).

ARL opened at €18.25 ($21.47) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.78. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 12 month high of €31.90 ($37.53). The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

