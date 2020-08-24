Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $431.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Apple from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.44.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $497.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 12-month low of $201.00 and a 12-month high of $473.57. The firm has a market cap of $2,127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after buying an additional 4,893,053 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

