Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) PT Lowered to $35.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $776.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,378. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.