GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $123.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $270.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLPG. BidaskClub cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

Shares of GLPG opened at $137.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.74. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $274.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

