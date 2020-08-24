Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BofA Securities

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $234.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.37.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.95. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $202.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

