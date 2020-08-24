Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $228.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.37.

DE stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.95. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $202.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

