Wells Fargo & Co Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $210.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DE. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.37.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average of $154.95. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $202.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

