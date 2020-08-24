Citigroup Trims Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Target Price to $26.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

DEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE:DEA opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,952,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after buying an additional 855,268 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 51,535.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 787,977 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after buying an additional 652,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.