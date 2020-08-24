Citigroup Trims Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Target Price to $26.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.
DEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.
NYSE:DEA opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69.
In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,952,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after buying an additional 855,268 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 51,535.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 787,977 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after buying an additional 652,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
