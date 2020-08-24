Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

FSLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $85.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.64 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $1,923,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,533,451.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,570 shares of company stock worth $75,826,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

