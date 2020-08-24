Royal Bank of Canada Raises Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Price Target to $13.00

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after buying an additional 68,163 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,024,000 after buying an additional 279,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,572,000 after buying an additional 129,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,603,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 302,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.